PARSIQ Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $923,405.64 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $8.73 million and $923,405.64 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

