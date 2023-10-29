Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 1,475 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,812,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,212. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

