Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.66. 7,744,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,644. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.