Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.61. 4,912,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,968,478. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.