Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.56 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $483.29 million and $1.56 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 483,721,451 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

