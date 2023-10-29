PegNet Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $101.38 Million (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PegNet has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. PegNet has a market cap of $101.38 million and $96,504.87 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet launched on August 19th, 2019. PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @pegnetnews. The official message board for PegNet is medium.com/@pegnetcash. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.cash.

PegNet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet (PEG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. PegNet has a current supply of 2,227,955,499.0044. The last known price of PegNet is 0.04554696 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $122,646.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pegnet.cash.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

