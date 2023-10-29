Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance

OTCMKTS PYNKF remained flat at $0.76 during trading on Friday. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20.

Get Perimeter Medical Imaging AI alerts:

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept.

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.