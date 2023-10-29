Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the September 30th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.1 days.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDF traded down C$3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$170.65. The company had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 992. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$180.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$207.82. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of C$164.03 and a 52-week high of C$238.75.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PDRDF. Barclays lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$220.00.

About Pernod Ricard

(Get Free Report)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.