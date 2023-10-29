Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Down 24.3% in October

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Persimmon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PSMMY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,390. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $38.07.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.4535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

