Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,400 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the September 30th total of 245,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 104.8 days.

Pet Valu Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PTVLF remained flat at $24.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,250. Pet Valu has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PTVLF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pet Valu from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pet Valu from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pet Valu from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Pet Valu from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Pet Valu Company Profile

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods, treats, toys, apparel, and accessories in Canada. The company offers its products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small pets. It also provides bones and chews, collars and leashes, fleas and ticks, health and wellness, pet cages and carriers, dog and cat toys, litters and accessories, crates, pens and gates, wild bird products, and other pet-related accessories; and grooming and adoption services for pets, as well as operates dog-wash stations.

