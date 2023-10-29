Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2675 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Plains All American Pipeline has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Plains All American Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 84.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.66. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

