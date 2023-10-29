Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 15th

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

Plumas Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Plumas Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Plumas Bancorp to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.68. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 23.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 6,094.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLBC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

