Pocket Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $27.98 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Pocket Network has a market cap of $27.98 million and approximately $165,239.26 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,637,686,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

