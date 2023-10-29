Polymath Price Up 67.5% Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 67.5% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000802 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $256.35 million and $1.08 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

