Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2375 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 87.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 1,055.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.9%.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $275.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,493. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 49,041 shares of company stock worth $686,050. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 24.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,378,000 after purchasing an additional 190,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,952,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after purchasing an additional 100,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 28.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 84,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 81,020 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $774,000. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,750 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

