PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Tops $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded up 55.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $636.55 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00199829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00012124 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

