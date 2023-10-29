PotCoin (POT) Trading 41.8% Higher This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded up 48.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $567.45 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 41.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00200223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011520 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00012101 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.