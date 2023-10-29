Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter worth $1,266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter worth $82,000. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

SQFT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,492. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.

Presidio Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.66%. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.57%.

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

