Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $4.30 on Major Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, Prom has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $78.43 million and $1.21 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $4.30 or 0.00012439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00016274 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,584.46 or 1.00107994 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011094 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006281 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001837 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.28564306 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,235,165.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

