Prometeus (PROM) Price Hits $4.31

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $82.92 million and approximately $432,437.83 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for $4.31 or 0.00012524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

