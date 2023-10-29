Proton (XPR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.91 Million

Proton (XPR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $14.91 million and $523,092.78 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 22,885,274,251 coins. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is xprnetwork.org/news.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

