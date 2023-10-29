Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,900 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 304,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Proximus Stock Performance

Shares of BGAOF stock remained flat at $8.34 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. Proximus has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

