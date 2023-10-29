Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,900 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 304,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Proximus Stock Performance
Shares of BGAOF stock remained flat at $8.34 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. Proximus has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $11.00.
About Proximus
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Proximus
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.