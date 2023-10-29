Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Achieves $316.90 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $3.03 or 0.00008764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $316.90 million and approximately $70.54 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.54 or 0.05207417 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00033041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00021413 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00012112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

