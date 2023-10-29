Qtum (QTUM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $87.19 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $316.49 million and approximately $87.19 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00008727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,795.58 or 0.05186765 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00032654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00021119 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

