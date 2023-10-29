Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Short Interest Update

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Kirk David Cooper sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $44,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $26,500.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 364,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,227.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk David Cooper sold 901 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $44,599.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after purchasing an additional 44,427 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,181,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Red River Bancshares from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of Red River Bancshares stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.90. 4,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,065. The company has a market cap of $329.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $59.01.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.55 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Equities analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

