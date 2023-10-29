ReddCoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.43 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $188.44 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.89 or 0.00199181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011482 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00012118 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

