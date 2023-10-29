RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF) Short Interest Update

RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,535,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 1,326,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of RemeGen in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get RemeGen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RemeGen

RemeGen Price Performance

RemeGen Company Profile

RemeGen stock remained flat at $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00. RemeGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

(Get Free Report)

RemeGen Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologics for the treatment of autoimmune, oncology, and ophthalmic diseases with unmet medical needs in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers Telitacicept (RC18) for use in the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus an autoimmune disease and Disitamab Vedotin (RC48) for use in the treatment of various cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RemeGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RemeGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.