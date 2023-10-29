Ren (REN) Trading Up 21.6% Over Last Week

Ren (REN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. Ren has a market cap of $51.68 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ren token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ren

Ren’s genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REN is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 utility token that facilitates operations in the RenVM, a decentralized, permissionless, and trustless protocol that allows users to transfer tokens across different blockchains. The REN token is used as a bond by nodes to participate in the network and earn fees for facilitating cross-chain transactions. REN was founded by Taiyang Zhang and Loong Wang, co-founders of Republic Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

