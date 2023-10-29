Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Short Interest Update

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the September 30th total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renalytix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Renalytix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNLX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. 92,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. Renalytix has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.04.

About Renalytix

Renalytix ( NASDAQ:RNLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,340.20% and a negative return on equity of 317.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Renalytix will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

