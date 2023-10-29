RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Down 15.8% in October

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 94,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT remained flat at $0.35 during midday trading on Friday. 21,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,692. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

