Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the September 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Rio2 Price Performance
Rio2 stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.13. 60,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,417. Rio2 has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.
About Rio2
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rio2
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.