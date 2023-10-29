Ripio Credit Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $38,579.26 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $38,579.26 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,574.62 or 0.99962483 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006275 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00143535 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $43,050.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.