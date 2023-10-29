Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the September 30th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $52,953.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $52,953.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,387.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,155.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 870,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,169.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,547 shares of company stock valued at $184,535 over the last three months. 14.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. 6,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMCF

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.