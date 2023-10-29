RWC Asset Management LLP Buys 134,136 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,275 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,136 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 54.2% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 463,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,715. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $593.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.90 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

