RWC Asset Management LLP Has $60.97 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,383 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises 2.9% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.13% of Baidu worth $60,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Baidu by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Down 1.5 %

Baidu stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,479. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.40. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.63.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

