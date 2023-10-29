RWC Asset Management LLP Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,546 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44,156 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $543.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,024. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $577.30. The firm has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.