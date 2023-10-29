RWC Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,935 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.14% of CMS Energy worth $23,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

CMS traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $54.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,007,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

