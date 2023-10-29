RWC Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RWC Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200,862 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $82.82. 10,795,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,699,287. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $61.82 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.33. The stock has a market cap of $212.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

