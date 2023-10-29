RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 13,684 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,971,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,684 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for approximately 4.0% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Newmont worth $84,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. Argus cut their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.97. 20,582,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,282,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

