RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 3,380 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 1.2% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $25,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after purchasing an additional 253,864 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 763.6% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,538,000 after acquiring an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,197,000 after acquiring an additional 124,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $164,197,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $25.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,200.45. 498,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,012. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $815.85 and a 12-month high of $1,451.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,287.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,258.10.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

