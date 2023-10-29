RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 74,832 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,832 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $584.02. 949,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,334. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $384.72 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $642.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $617.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

