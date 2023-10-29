Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 100.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,312 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.38% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,765,000 after purchasing an additional 859,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,148,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,160,000 after acquiring an additional 486,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,689,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,141,000 after acquiring an additional 81,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,594,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,341,000 after acquiring an additional 689,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,613,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,723. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -222.22%.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.41.

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

