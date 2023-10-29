Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,700 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the September 30th total of 440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe & Green

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Safe & Green as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Safe & Green alerts:

Safe & Green Stock Performance

Shares of Safe & Green stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.39. 76,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -2.58. Safe & Green has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.18.

Safe & Green Company Profile

Safe & Green ( NASDAQ:SGBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Safe & Green had a negative return on equity of 109.14% and a negative net margin of 78.75%. The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safe & Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe & Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.