Safe (SAFE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $112.82 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $5.41 or 0.00015701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00136905 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00038389 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020871 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002920 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.41458392 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

