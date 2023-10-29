Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,980,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 13,290,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 285,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $8,289,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $2,945,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $184,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.48. 3,712,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,964. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $913.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business had revenue of $931.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBH

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.