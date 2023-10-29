Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Short Interest Update

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMOGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 9,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

SGMO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 861,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,098. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The business had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,652,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SGMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

