Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Short Interest Update

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 9,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

SGMO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 861,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,098. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The business had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,652,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SGMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

