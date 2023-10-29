Sapphire Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $11.36 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $11.36 million and $742.45 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,793.36 or 0.05208579 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00032450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00012101 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,525,786,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,505,150,196 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

