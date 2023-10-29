Schubert & Co Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Schubert & Co owned 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,618,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth $927,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 26,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $766,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,961. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $390.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

