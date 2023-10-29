Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2023

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLXGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the September 30th total of 3,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 796,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCLX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scilex in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Scilex in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Scilex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scilex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scilex in the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Scilex in the first quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Scilex in the first quarter worth $39,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scilex by 25.8% in the second quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scilex by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Scilex Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCLX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.84. 697,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,540. Scilex has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Scilex will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scilex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.