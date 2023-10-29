Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) Short Interest Update

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the September 30th total of 3,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 796,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCLX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scilex in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Scilex in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Scilex Price Performance
NASDAQ:SCLX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.84. 697,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,540. Scilex has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Scilex will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Scilex Company Profile
Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.
