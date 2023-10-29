Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) Short Interest Update

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the September 30th total of 3,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 796,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCLX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scilex in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Scilex in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scilex

Scilex Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scilex in the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Scilex in the first quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Scilex in the first quarter worth $39,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scilex by 25.8% in the second quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scilex by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCLX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.84. 697,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,540. Scilex has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Scilex will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

