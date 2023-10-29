Seele-N Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $361,756.33 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $361,756.33 and $271.20 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,574.62 or 0.99962483 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006275 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00001545 USD and is down -19.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,805.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.